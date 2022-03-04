© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Stories from Ukrainian Latter-day Saints and more on Behind the Headlines

Published March 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM MST
The Utah Capitol flies the Ukrainian flag in the evening.
The Utah Capitol flies the Ukrainian flag in support of Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Ukrainian Latter-day Saints share stories of resilience in the face of a Russian invasion. Sen. Mitt Romney calls Vladimir Putin a 'megalomaniac dictator.' The state legislative session enters a frantic pace in its final days. And Salt Lake County's health director says some residents should still mask-up even as COVID cases decline.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Erin Alberty, statewatch editor Jeff Parrott and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

Behind the Headlines UPRUkraineCOVID-19
Roger McDonough
