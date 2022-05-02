Utah sued over redistricting and more on Behind the Headlines

Voter groups sue to try to prevent Utah from instituting new congressional maps. Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is reportedly preparing to run for U.S. Senate. And how a change in water law will help the Great Salt Lake.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Saige Miller and Bryan Schott, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, will join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

