© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Utah sued over redistricting and more on Behind the Headlines

Published March 18, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT
Screenshot 2022-05-02 at 12-27-40 Utah sued over redistricting; Lee, Stewart under fire; Reyes may take on Romney - KCPW.png
Rachel Rydalch
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Individual plaintiff Victoria Reid, has filed a lawsuit alongside others, alleging that the congressional boundaries adopted by the Legislature disenfranchise Utah voters, on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Voter groups sue to try to prevent Utah from instituting new congressional maps. Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman says Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart are complicit in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is reportedly preparing to run for U.S. Senate. And how a change in water law will help the Great Salt Lake.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Saige Miller and Bryan Schott, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, will join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines utah lawRep. Chris StewartSen. Mike LeeSean Reyes
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content