Some voters switch party registration and more on Behind the Headlines

Some Democrats (and unaffiliated voters) are switching their registration to Republican to participate in the GOP primary elections. A Utah dancer comes forward with a story of online harassment by a local choreographer — prompting a flood of #MeToo responses. And activists say underlying issues in the state’s beauty industry perpetuate hair discrimination for Black Utahns.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kim Bojórquez and Palak Jayswal, and news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

