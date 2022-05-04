© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Some voters switch party registration and more on Behind the Headlines

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM MDT
Some Democrats (and unaffiliated voters) are switching their registration to Republican to participate in the GOP primary elections. A Utah dancer comes forward with a story of online harassment by a local choreographer — prompting a flood of #MeToo responses. And activists say underlying issues in the state’s beauty industry perpetuate hair discrimination for Black Utahns.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Kim Bojórquez and Palak Jayswal, and news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

