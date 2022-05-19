© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

Great Salt Lake, dust storms and the inland port on Behind the Headlines

Published May 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT
The boat marina on Antelope Island.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The boat marina on Antelope Island is rendered inoperable as The Great Salt Lake continues to shrink as seen on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Lawmakers ponder importing water from the Pacific Ocean to rescue the Great Salt Lake. Northern Utah sees its worst dust storms in a decade, but the drying up lake isn't to blame — yet. And new details emerge about the Utah Inland Port, including a snag for a major component of the project.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Brian Maffly, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

great_salt_lake-ba.jpg
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Tags

Behind the Headlines Great Salt LakeInland Port Authority
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content