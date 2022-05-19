Great Salt Lake, dust storms and the inland port on Behind the Headlines
Lawmakers ponder importing water from the Pacific Ocean to rescue the Great Salt Lake. Northern Utah sees its worst dust storms in a decade, but the drying up lake isn't to blame — yet. And new details emerge about the Utah Inland Port, including a snag for a major component of the project.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Brian Maffly, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.