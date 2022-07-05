Abortion, rape reporting, inland port and more on Behind the Headlines

A Utah law banning abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy goes into effect after the state’s trigger law gets put on hold. A Utah lawmaker aims to expand the available reporting options to provide rape victims legal access to abortion. The Utah Supreme Court sides with the Inland Port Authority on one aspect of a challenge to the project's creation. And Congressional incumbents win easy victories during primary elections.

