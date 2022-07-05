© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Abortion, rape reporting, inland port and more on Behind the Headlines

Published July 5, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT
Lilian Agar holds a sign after attending a rally in defense of abortion rights after at the Utah Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. The state's latest abortion restrictions were discussed on Behind the Headlines.

A Utah law banning abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy goes into effect after the state’s trigger law gets put on hold. A Utah lawmaker aims to expand the available reporting options to provide rape victims legal access to abortion. The Utah Supreme Court sides with the Inland Port Authority on one aspect of a challenge to the project's creation. And Congressional incumbents win easy victories during primary elections. 

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Becky Jacobs and Leia Larsen, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

