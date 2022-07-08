© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

The shrinking Great Salt Lake and other water issues on Behind the Headlines

Published July 8, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT
Antelope Island.
Marcos Rivas
/
Unsplash

The Great Salt Lake hits a record-breaking low elevation — and it's not done shrinking yet. With the race between Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin taking shape, a columnist digs into reader questions about the contest. And the Utah Jazz get a new coach, and trade a star player.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Eric Walden, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m.,tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

Tags

Behind the Headlines Great Salt LakeThe Great Salt Lake CollaborativeUtah Jazz
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content