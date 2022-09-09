© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

New Great Salt Lake worries, inland port pause and more on Behind the Headlines

Published September 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM MDT
Screenshot 2022-09-09 at 11-09-35 New Great Salt Lake worries inland port pause and fascism fears - KCPW.png
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The US Magnesium dike north of Stansbury Island on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A mineral company applies to lengthen two of its canals on the Great Salt Lake, worrying environmentalists. Utah Democrats sue to force Joel Ferry, head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, off the November ballot. New leadership at the Utah Inland Port Authority hits pause on big ticket spending. And a columnist says it’s right and proper for a president to call out fascism.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Bryan Schott, along with editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags

Behind the Headlines Great Salt LakeUPRInland Port AuthorityJoel Ferry
Stay Connected
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough
Related Content