Behind the Headlines

Lessons for Great Salt Lake and Burgess Owens' debate snub on Behind the Headlines

Published October 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM MDT
Darlene McDonald and January Walker stand at the Utah Debate Commission's 4th Congressional District Debate. An empty podium represents the missing incumbent, Rep. Burgess Owens.
Xiangyao "Axe" Tang
/
Pool

At the last minute, Republican Rep. Burgess Owens pulls out of a scheduled political debate, citing objections to the event’s moderator: Salt Lake Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus. Owens says the newspaper she leads is racist because of a political cartoon it published equating the congressman’s own fear-stoking rhetoric about immigrants to that of the Ku Klux Klan. Plus, Sen. Mike Lee pleads for Mitt Romney’s endorsement in the upcoming November election. And lessons from the western edge of the Great Basin for the Great Salt Lake.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen and Bryan Schott, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

