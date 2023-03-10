© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

2023 Utah Legislature recap on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST
state-tn-19-tn-0292-500x333.jpg
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his State of the State address at the Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

The 2023 session of the Utah legislature concluded last week. We’ll review what the Legislature did, from banning gender-affirming health care for transgender minors to passing a new school vouchers law.

And we’ll ask: Did the Legislature do enough to save the Great Salt Lake?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Leia Larsen and Tony Semerad, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines UPR2023 Utah Legislative SessionAbortion LawsGreat Salt Lake
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
