2023 Utah Legislature recap on Behind the Headlines

The 2023 session of the Utah legislature concluded last week. We’ll review what the Legislature did, from banning gender-affirming health care for transgender minors to passing a new school vouchers law.

And we’ll ask: Did the Legislature do enough to save the Great Salt Lake?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Leia Larsen and Tony Semerad, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.