LDS Water Donation to the Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints permanently donates thousands of acre-feet of water to the Great Salt Lake. Zions Bank stock plummets in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, but the Zions’ CEO says your money is safe. And lawmakers spend $500,000 to recruit out-of-state hunters for Utah’s war on wolves.

Joining me today are Salt Lake Tribune water and land use reporter Leia Larsen, real estate reporter Tony Semerad, public lands and environment reporter Brian Maffly, and opinion editor George Pyle.

