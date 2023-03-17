© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s spring member drive starts soon! Listeners like you power UPR. Don’t wait to donate, make your early gift of support today!
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

LDS Water Donation to the Great Salt Lake and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published March 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM MDT
great_salt_lake_2.jpg
Pixabay
/

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints permanently donates thousands of acre-feet of water to the Great Salt Lake. Zions Bank stock plummets in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, but the Zions’ CEO says your money is safe. And lawmakers spend $500,000 to recruit out-of-state hunters for Utah’s war on wolves.

Joining me today are Salt Lake Tribune water and land use reporter Leia Larsen, real estate reporter Tony Semerad, public lands and environment reporter Brian Maffly, and opinion editor George Pyle.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRGreat Salt LakeBankingwolf hunting
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content