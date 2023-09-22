Tim Ballard’s troubles, more affordable homes and more on Behind the Headlines

In a rare public rebuke, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemns Tim Ballard’s “morally unacceptable" behavior, a doctor with ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups is now serving on Utah’s trans sports commission, and hundreds of affordable homes are to be built in 7 Utah cities.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.