© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s fall member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Programs
Behind the Headlines

Tim Ballard’s troubles, more affordable homes and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:02 PM MDT
Timothy Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, talks with President Donald Trump during a meeting about human trafficking on the souther border of the U.S., in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 1, 2019.
Sarah Silbiger
/
The New York Times
Timothy Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, talks with President Donald Trump during a meeting about human trafficking on the souther border of the U.S., in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 1, 2019.

In a rare public rebuke, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemns Tim Ballard’s “morally unacceptable" behavior, a doctor with ties to anti-LGBTQ hate groups is now serving on Utah’s trans sports commission, and hundreds of affordable homes are to be built in 7 Utah cities.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tags
Behind the Headlines UPRTim BallardAffordable Housingtransgender issues
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content