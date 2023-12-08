© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Largest budget proposal in Utah history and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST
Gov. Spencer Cox announces the housing affordability portion of his budget in West Haven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Gov. Spencer Cox announces the housing affordability portion of his budget in West Haven on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Gov. Spencer Cox unveils the largest budget proposal in Utah history. Gov. Cox doesn’t want Utah colleges commenting on the Israel-Hamas war — or any other political issue. And a new report says that Utah’s mental health crisis starts in childhood.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Courtney Tanner and Megan Banta, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about this week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Behind the Headlines UPRState BudgetGov. Spencer CoxMental Healthyouth development
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
