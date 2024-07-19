© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Potential jobs lawsuit, LDS in Europe, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published July 19, 2024 at 3:48 PM MDT
An employee working at EnableUtah in Ogden on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. A three-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice found that Utah is violating federal law by relying too heavily on programs which keep Utahns with intellectual disabilities away from the community — and instead congregates them together in work settings where they have little chance to interact with non-disabled people.

Shredding paper; Folding laundry; Utahns with disabilities work segregated, repetitive jobs — and the U.S. Department of Justice may sue over it. Challenges abound, but migrants are ‘saving’ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and building Zion in Europe. And it’s a ‘watershed moment’; What Utah’s redistricting ruling means for voters’ ability to change laws.

Tribune reporters Jessica Miller and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join this week to talk about the week’s top stories, including the U.S. Department of Justice threatening to sue over Utahns with disabilities working segregated, repetitive jobs.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
