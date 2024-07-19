Potential jobs lawsuit, LDS in Europe, and more on Behind the Headlines

Shredding paper; Folding laundry; Utahns with disabilities work segregated, repetitive jobs — and the U.S. Department of Justice may sue over it. Challenges abound, but migrants are ‘saving’ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and building Zion in Europe. And it’s a ‘watershed moment’; What Utah’s redistricting ruling means for voters’ ability to change laws.

Tribune reporters Jessica Miller and Peggy Fletcher Stack, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke join this week to talk about the week’s top stories, including the U.S. Department of Justice threatening to sue over Utahns with disabilities working segregated, repetitive jobs.