Utah's first execution in 14 years and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Jessica Miller and Tamarra Kemsley join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including the execution of Taberon Honie by lethal injection, the first execution in Utah in 14 years.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast.

