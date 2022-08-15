Cropping Up: Double Up Food Bucks

In the second episode of Cropping Up, we continue our conversation on specialty crops, their health benefits and how they help us access fresh food.

Host Emma Parkhurst, health and wellness expert for USU’s Davis County extension office, introduces us to a program called Double Up Food Bucks. Learn how specialty crops and farmers markets play a pivotal role in increasing low-income shoppers' purchasing power while supporting Utah growers.

Support for UPR’s Cropping Up is made possible with support from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food in partnership with USU’s Hunger Solutions Institute, Create Better Health Utah and Utah Public Radio.

