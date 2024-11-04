Welcome to another episode of Eating the Past. I'm Laura

Gelfand, and on today's show we'll explore the fascinating history

of a traditional dessert that people either love or loathe, pumpkin

pie.

If you think that something as straightforward as pumpkin pie

doesn't offer much food for thought, then you are seriously

mistaken. In fact, this show will give you everything you need to be

the biggest bore at this year's thanksgiving dinner. So let's go!

Pumpkins were first cultivated in Central America around 5500 BCE,

and they were one of the first foods to be brought back from the

new world, Arriving in Europe in 1536 CE., just in time for the

reformation! In England they were called 'pumpions,' after the

French word 'pompom,' an obvious nod to their bulbous shape.

The English love of pies meant that pumpkins quickly became part of

the cuisine and the mayflower pilgrims would certainly have known

about these lovely orange gourds before coming to North America.

By the early 18111 century pumpkin pie was already an established part

of Thanksgiving when Thanksgiving was a regional feast celebrated

primarily in New England.

Now here's where things get interesting: in the mid-19tn century

pumpkin pie got political. many of the most prominent abolitionists

were from New England, and they worked for decades to have

Thanksgiving declared a national holiday Thanksgiving, together

with the traditional pumpkin pie, featured in anti-slavery novels,

pamphlets, and poems.

When Abraham Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863,

it was largely thanks to the pro-Thanksgiving campaign waged by

abolitionist, pumpkin-lover, and home economics icon, Sarah

Josepha Hale.

However, those on the confederate side saw Thanksgiving as an

imposition of Yankee traditions on the south. one editorialist from

Virgina described the holiday as "an annual custom of that people

heretofore celebrated with devout oblations to themselves of

pumpkin pie and roast turkey" pumpkin pie was a powerful weapon in

the war of northern cultural aggression.

According to Cindy Ott, author of Pumpkin: The Curious History of an

American Icon, abolitionists saw a sharp contrast between small

northern pumpkin farms and the immorality of huge southern

plantations. Thus, pumpkin pie was enmeshed in identity politics as it

was associated with a better, more moral way of living.

After the Civil War ended, some southern states continued to balk at

recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday, including Texas, which

refused to celebrate it for twenty years. It seems crazy, but

Thanksgiving only became a federal holiday in 1941.

Given all of this, it seems to me it's tlme we revise the common saying

and start describing things as being as American as pumpkin pie.

Tune in next week for even more ammo to make yourself a

world-class know-it-all at this year's Thanksgiving dinner. Join us

for Eating the Past every Sunday at noon, right before The Splendid Table, on your UPR station.