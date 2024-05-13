© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Logan StoryCorps from UPR - all white text on red background.
Logan StoryCorps

Logan StoryCorps: I love watching you be you

By Mary Heers,
Kirsten Swanson
Published May 13, 2024 at 12:51 PM MDT
Aria and Eric LaMalfa at their Logan StoryCorps appointment in May 2023. Aria faces the camera with a smile. She has long dark blonde, lightly wavy hair, loosely parted in the middle. She wears metal braces on her teeth and a stone washed blue sweatshirt with a "Horace Green School of Rock" logo on it. Beside her, Eric LaMalfa has his head turned toward her, gazing at her through black framed glasses. He has curly brown hair and a graying, short beard. He wears a grey tee shirt with a rectangular print on the front of it.
StoryCorps
Aria and Eric LaMalfa at their Logan StoryCorps appointment in May 2023.

It's time again for Utah StoryCorps: everyday people sharing their stories at the StoryCorps recording booth in Logan.

Aria LaMalfa: Hi, my name is Aria LaMalfa. I am 13. And I'm here with my dad.

Eric LaMalfa: I'm Eric LaMalfa.

Aria LaMalfa: Now ....

Eric LaMalfa: Well, we talked about talking about theater.

Aria LaMalfa: Sure.

Eric LaMalfa: So you convinced me to try out for School of Rock, the musical, which is based on the movie with Jack Black, and I got so excited. I ended up getting three little minor roles, and you got the lead role. You play the cello, but you learned to play the bass and then you join this kid rock band. The whole combination for me was the final scene of School of Rock. You guys are all on stage and you're standing on a box and you're playing the bass and you're killing it.

Aria LaMalfa: I've got my pigtails and golden shoulder pads.

Eric LaMalfa: White Doc Marten boots.

Aria LaMalfa: I had the whole cast sign them. And then I wore them on closing night.

Eric LaMalfa: And you're making the —

Aria LaMalfa: — "Katy face."

Eric LaMalfa: Puckered lips. And you were jammin'. And then they shot the confetti .... That's etched in my mind. And you guys seriously rocked. I was so into theater when I was your age. And I bottled it up and forgot about it. And while we were doing that, I rediscovered I love doing theater. And then we were doing it together. And I was so proud of you.

Aria LaMalfa: I was watching you. And it was really good. You have like one line where you would be like "What a lightweight!" And you would start swinging your jacket around and you hit

Eric LaMalfa: Doing a disco dance and I hit ... and her glasses would fall off.

Aria LaMalfa: You hit somone in the face. So funny! I remember Emanuel he was like, "Aria your dad never gets old." So funny.

Eric LaMalfa: That means a lot to me. And this kind of leads into ... how old were you when you wrote the neighborhood musical?

Aria LaMalfa: Like, 9.

Eric LaMalfa: You were nine and you wrote it with your friends on Google Docs and you rehearsed it in the yard. And you built a set out of cardboard and this was all just you guys. You've always written stories.

Aria LaMalfa: I remember Evelyn, I gave her like a lead.

Eric LaMalfa: You were the narrator.

Aria LaMalfa: She was like freaking out. And so I was like, "Don't worry. It'll be okay. You just gotta get out there."

Eric LaMalfa: You've always been very bold and fearless. And you really have a big heart. The other day, you're 13 years old... and you were over at the park hanging out and me and Stella, your sister, rode by and you and your friends were like, "Hey, Stella come over here and

Aria LaMalfa: We were having a mock trial.

Eric LaMalfa: You were having a mock trial and you wanted her to be the judge.

Aria LaMalfa: Yeah.

Eric LaMalfa: It's just cool that you include your sister in things. Those little moments. I'm so proud of you.

Aria LaMalfa: I guess I was proud that you did the theater with me. I know it took a lot of convincing for me and mom to get you to do that. And I was... I was really happy that you did. And I think it was a bonding experience for us.

Eric LaMalfa: It was!

Aria LaMalfa: But like you have your band the Highline Drifters. It's cool! And I guess when my music stuff...

Eric LaMalfa: Yeah, you're gonna start a band band over the summer.

Aria LaMalfa: You know, starting a band ... uh ....

Eric LaMalfa: What are you calling your band?

Aria LaMalfa: Hopefully "Quentes Bochechas"

Eric LaMalfa: What's "Kenshee bushesheh?"

Aria LaMalfa: "Hot Cheeks" in Portuguese.

Eric LaMalfa: I love watching you ... be you.

Tags
Logan StoryCorps MusicalsFamilyTheater ArtsbandUPR
Mary Heers
Mary got hooked on oral histories while visiting Ellis Island and hearing the recorded voices of immigrants that had passed through. StoryCorps drew her to UPR. After she retired from teaching at Preston High, she walked into the station and said she wanted to help. Kerry put her to work taking the best 3 minutes out of the 30 minute interviews recorded in Vernal. Passion kicked in. Mary went on to collect more and more stories and return them to the community on UPR's radio waves. Major credits to date: Utah Works, One Small Step, and the award winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Mary Heers
Kirsten Swanson
Kirsten grew up listening to Utah Public Radio in Smithfield, Utah and now resides in Logan. She has three children and is currently producing Utah StoryCorps and working as the Saturday morning host on UPR. Kirsten graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree History in 2000 and dual minors in Horticulture and German. She enjoys doing voice work, reading, writing, drawing, teaching children, and dancing. Major credits include StoryCorps, Utah Works, One Small Step, and the APTRA award-winning documentary Ride the Rails.
See stories by Kirsten Swanson
White "Utah StoryCorps from UPR" text on a red background
Utah StoryCorps
Check out our past StoryCorps episodes.
LISTEN HERE
Related Content