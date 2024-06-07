Logan StoryCorps: Family Magic

Rosemary Hatch: My name is Rosemary Hatch.

Anne Hatch: My name is Anne Clawson Hatch.

Rosemary Hatch: Take it away, Anne. And tell us a little bit about your mom and your dad.

Anne Hatch: Dad was born in 1900. Mother was born seven years after Dad. He, with great difficulty, had been to dental school, graduated, and she joined him in Chicago, and they decided to make their homes back in Utah, where they both came from. And it was The Depression. And there were no places for jobs. And someone else put their arm around him and gave him a place to practice. You know, "use my chair the hours I'm not working." And slowly, he built up a practice. I guess it was really hard for them, but we never knew.

Anne Hatch: Because it was The Depression, my grandmother and grandfather came to live with us. And two uncles came to live with us. And somehow a cousin from Canada, moved down from Canada, she moved in with us. The house was bulging on Second Avenue here in Salt Lake, but we all got along well together. And Santa Claus came to everybody.

Rosemary Hatch: One of the things that's really dear to you, is your family.

Anne Hatch: Grandmother Richardson, maternal grandmother, did all kinds of sewing and you could take something to Grandma—she could cut a pattern for a dress out of the newspaper. When my mother was, like a teenager, and they needed a new dress, she'd look at her and sort of cut out the newspaper pattern and pat the newspaper pattern around her and say, "Mhm... come back in a day or two and I'll have it finished." We could take anything we wanted to her—if we needed costumes at school—"Grandma, help me."

And I had an aunt, she started to be an artist at 43. That was a little late, but we all had a picture in our house that she'd done. And some of them got put in the back bathroom. But basically she did all right. Now we've got a magician.

And I just—I lucked out. I married my husband, he could play the piano and he was really good, but he was a physicist. And after his graduation— PhD from Caltech—he got a position in Europe, but I didn't know exactly what he did. I thought he was with the agriculture. And that's all I knew about it. Turned out he was a spy. It's just— you can imagine if I'd known, how wonderful I would have thought that was. But I didn't know that. And the country was divided. And he interrogated and talked to people who could break out of East Germany and get into West Germany where they wanted to be free. Some of them, if they thought they had any information, had to be interviewed. That was an interesting job. And he just kept quiet about it. It was years, must have been 30 years later, before he broke down at a party one night, "By the way... It wasn't agriculture at all."

Rosemary Hatch: That's a long time holding the secret, huh?

Anne Hatch: Yeah. Why did you join such a crazy family? It's opposite of yours.

Rosemary Hatch: Because I fell in love with the crazy magician.

Anne Hatch: There you go!

Rosemary Hatch: Thanks for being my mother-in-law.

Anne Hatch: Thank you for being my daughter-in-law.