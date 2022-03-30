© 2022 Utah Public Radio
She Goes On
The second Monday of each month at 9:55 a.m.
Hosted by Tawnya Gibson

She Goes On is a slice of life commentary exploring those smaller moments we all face. Paired once a month with Access Utah, Tawnya Gibson will share with listeners stories and observations on life funny, practical and thoughtful.

    She Goes On: resolute
    To be resolute means to be unwavering or determined to follow through. Except, maybe, in January when it means to have a lofty goal to completely overhaul your entire existence and then ignore it almost immediately.