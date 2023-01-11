Seed Stock

It's early January and the snow is piling up. That's a good thing and will help come spring. We're not out of the drought yet, but the regular storms will help refill the reservoirs and provide much needed water for the coming gardening year.

I'm in the process of going through my seed stocks. I keep them in sealed mason jars in my refrigerator. This helps regulate both temperature and humidity which preserves seed germination.

I'm looking at the date stamped on the packets, anything older than 2019, I'll run a germination test on. Looking over the seeds will tell me something about what I need to purchase.

Seed catalogs are also showing up. If you need to purchase seeds, don't wait until you want to plant or you may have to plant what local supplies are available.

Plan your garden out this year. When you have a few minutes, look over what you did last year, and then map it out — 2023 may be the year to keep a garden diary. This helps keep track of planting information, productivity, maturities and other key events. I'm not able to keep all that information in my head, so I'm going to write it down.

For those of you in St. George, when you get the time, start garden prep. It won't be long until you're ready to start planting some of those cool season vegetables. February comes quickly.

If you haven't had a soil test in the last five years, maybe this is the time to do it. Go to the USU website and search for soil testing. You'll get to the right place.

