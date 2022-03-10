© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: researchers are coming together to address society's grand challenges

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
When we think of research universities, we imagine lab scientists hunkered in their labs, or marine biologists in their research ships, pursuing ever-narrower questions about their specialized study topics. But the complex questions and problems that concern society today must almost always draw upon the knowledge of more than a single discipline – yet scientists receive little or no training to cross intellectual and disciplinary borders. So they need help – and a new Center at the University of Utah is providing just that.

Lori Kowelski-Jones, is a social scientist who directs a new Center at the University of Utah called NEXUS, which fosters interdisciplinary scholarship and convergence research.

