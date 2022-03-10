UnDisciplined: researchers are coming together to address society's grand challenges

When we think of research universities, we imagine lab scientists hunkered in their labs, or marine biologists in their research ships, pursuing ever-narrower questions about their specialized study topics. But the complex questions and problems that concern society today must almost always draw upon the knowledge of more than a single discipline – yet scientists receive little or no training to cross intellectual and disciplinary borders. So they need help – and a new Center at the University of Utah is providing just that.

Lori Kowelski-Jones, is a social scientist who directs a new Center at the University of Utah called NEXUS, which fosters interdisciplinary scholarship and convergence research.