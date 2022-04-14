© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
undisciplined_logo_0.png
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: growth in cluttered memory accompanies aging but so does growth in creativity

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT
senior-caucasian-couple.jpg

Clutter – That’s the stuff we don’t use but which accumulates in our cupboards. Getting rid of home clutter brings a sense of freedom and calm. But what about brain clutter? A new study documents that older adults have more space allocated to, well, clutter! Their accumulated knowledge can slow or misdirect memory retrieval, compared to younger people. But that very clutter can also make older people more creative.

Tarek Amer is a cognitive psychologist who carries out research at Columbia University and Harvard University.

Tags

UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedscience newsThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Related Content