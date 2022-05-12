UnDisciplined: birds are shrinking due to climate change, especially bird-brained ones

In our brave new world of climate change, scientists know that the body size of many North American migratory birds has been shrinking. According to a new study – based on the analysis of over 70,000 individual birds – they are not effected equally. Bigger brained birds have been able to outthink the shrink... at least to some extent.

Justin Baldwin and Carlos Botero are ecologists and evolutionary biologists at Washington University in St. Louis.