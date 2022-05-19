© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: climbers and scientists teamed up to study the stability of Utah’s famous red rock formations

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM MDT
640px-autumn_colours_in_sw_utah_-_impressive_red_rock_formations_on_the_cedar_creek_canyon_road__15653899515_.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/

Rocks represent immobility right? But wait. Geologists have documented that Red Rock arches and towers move in response to far off earthquakes, wind, and even ocean waves. A Utahn research team generated predictions about the stability of these structures drawing upon not only movement sensors, but also experienced mountain climbers to get to the top of these tall towers of rock.

Riley Finnegan is a PhD student at the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah.

