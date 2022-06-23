© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: could social distancing save monarch butterflies from a fatal parasite?

Published June 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT
Picture: myriad orange triangles of life, 1000 elegant jewels, but these gems are not diamonds nor rubies. They're monarch butterflies who migrate from North America to Mexico. These remarkable insects are now threatened by a fatal parasite. One reason for infection may be that conservationists rear these butterflies and plant Milkweeds for them under more crowded conditions than exist in nature.

Ania Majewska is an ecologist and postdoctoral scholar at Emory University.

Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
