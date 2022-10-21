UnDisciplined: rattlesnakes have a genetically diverse venom toolbox to keep up with evolving prey

Evolutionary arms races are a fascinating thing. As a predator evolves, its prey does too and then the race is on to evolve again. Now, generally, it's thought that hunters have to evolve newer and better tools to keep up. A new study suggests that might not be what rattlesnakes do. Instead, they reach into a toolbox that already has everything they need to adapt, overcome, and eat well.

Drew Schield is a quantitative biologist and research fellow at the University of Colorado where he studies the ways in which genes impact the never ending battle to remain fit for an ever changing world.