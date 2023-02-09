UnDisciplined: Technology is decreasing your attention span – here's how to help that

It might not surprise you to learn that in the past few decades, our attention spans have been significantly changed by the digital devices that surround us and that we carry with us. And maybe you think there's no way to undo what has been done, but pay attention, because that might not be true.

Gloria Mark is a professor of Informatics at the University of California, Irvine. Her new book is called Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness and Productivity.

