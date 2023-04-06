© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s spring member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Searching for solutions

By Matthew LaPlante
Published April 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT
woodlands-forest-park.jpg
NYC Parks
/

For years, the majority of the American West was in a state of abnormal dryness. Now a very wet winter changed things and in most parts of the West, the drought seems to be over. That gives us a little bit of time to keep working on solutions to water availability. Because the science is pretty clear on this. The drought we'll be back.

Felicia Marcus is a visiting fellow at Stanford University's Water in the West program. She's also the author of a recent policy report that describes the vast potential of nature-based solutions for protecting access to water across the West.

Tags
UnDisciplined UnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science ShowUPRClimate ChangeNatureForest Management
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content