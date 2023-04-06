UnDisciplined: Searching for solutions

For years, the majority of the American West was in a state of abnormal dryness. Now a very wet winter changed things and in most parts of the West, the drought seems to be over. That gives us a little bit of time to keep working on solutions to water availability. Because the science is pretty clear on this. The drought we'll be back.

Felicia Marcus is a visiting fellow at Stanford University's Water in the West program. She's also the author of a recent policy report that describes the vast potential of nature-based solutions for protecting access to water across the West.