UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How does climate change impact the geography of inequity?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published April 20, 2023 at 6:14 PM MDT
More than 50 years have passed since the United States banned red-lining, a practice that directed bank investments into predominantly white neighborhoods and withheld it from minority communities. Researchers have shown the effects continue to echo in homeownership rates, home values, and access to credit. Now, scientists are showing one more impact. Redlined communities are more at risk under climate change.

Jeremy Hoffman is an interdisciplinary climate scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond – and the co-author of a recent paper on the long-term effects of redlining on environmental risk exposure.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
