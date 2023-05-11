UnDisciplined: The muses help those who help themselves

If you've ever had writer's block – especially if you're someone whose work depends on words in one way or another – then you know how desperate that experience can be. What you might not realize is that you're in very good company. Because writers have been going through this for a long time.

Joyce Kinkead is a professor of English at Utah State University, and the author of A Writing Studies Primer, which was the basis for widely shared piece she wrote last year for The Conversation about the 5000 year history of writer's block.