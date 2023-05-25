© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Here's why heat waves in our rivers are increasing – and why that's a problem

By Matthew LaPlante
Published May 25, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT
We know that heat waves in our atmosphere and oceans are on the rise. But scientists are now looking at some other, smaller-scale parts of our environment, like rivers and streams. And what they're finding is that these parts of our world may be warming even more rapidly.

Spencer Tassone is a researcher at Michigan Technological University, where he studies long term changes in streams and lakes. He was the first author of recent paper on the increasing heatwave frequency in streams and rivers in the United States.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
