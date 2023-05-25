UnDisciplined: Here's why heat waves in our rivers are increasing – and why that's a problem

We know that heat waves in our atmosphere and oceans are on the rise. But scientists are now looking at some other, smaller-scale parts of our environment, like rivers and streams. And what they're finding is that these parts of our world may be warming even more rapidly.

Spencer Tassone is a researcher at Michigan Technological University, where he studies long term changes in streams and lakes. He was the first author of recent paper on the increasing heatwave frequency in streams and rivers in the United States.

