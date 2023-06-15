© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: From desalination to seawater piping, are oceans the solution to the West's water woes?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published June 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM MDT

Snowpacks across the West are melting rapidly, and for the first time in a very long time, there seems to be enough water to go around. Which, of course is good, but also kind of bad – because we still need to figure out better long term water solutions. And those discussions tend to happen with more urgency when water is scarce.

Newsha Ajami is a water expert at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and a hydrologist who specializes in sustainable water resource management.

