UnDisciplined: The US is not prepared for the dangers of zoonotic diseases
Diseases that spread from animals to humans account for about 75% of new and emerging infectious illnesses. And industrial agriculture is where a lot of this happens. But there is no national strategy, let alone a global one to mitigate the dangers.
Ann Linder is an associate director of Harvard University's Animal Law and Policy Program and the lead author of a new report on animal markets and Zoonotic diseases in the United States.