UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: The US is not prepared for the dangers of zoonotic diseases

By Matthew LaPlante
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT
Diseases that spread from animals to humans account for about 75% of new and emerging infectious illnesses. And industrial agriculture is where a lot of this happens. But there is no national strategy, let alone a global one to mitigate the dangers.

Ann Linder is an associate director of Harvard University's Animal Law and Policy Program and the lead author of a new report on animal markets and Zoonotic diseases in the United States.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
