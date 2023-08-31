UnDisciplined: This asteroid is about to pass dangerously close to Earth, here's what NASA's doing about it

Right now, still a long, long way from our planet, a little spacecraft is on its way home — and we think it's carrying some samples from an asteroid it visited back in the spring of 2021. We'll find out for sure later this year when it passes by Earth and drops off a capsule — but only if everything goes according to plan.

Special thanks to the voices in this story:

Dante Lauretta, the Principal Investigator in the OSIRIS-REx mission

Katie Cardon, Mechanical Engineering Senior Manager at Lockheed Martin

Kimberly Allums, Curation Projects Lead/Task Order Manager

Melissa Rodriguez, Curation and Astro-materials collections lead for NASA's Johnson Space Center

Moreau, Flight Dynamics System Manager

Richard Witherspoon, Ground Recovery Lead at Lockheed Martin

Kimberly Arcand, Data visualization scientist

at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics