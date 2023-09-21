UnDisciplined: How to protect yourself and your home from wildfires

There are very few places left in the world that aren't prone to wildfires. And that's not going to change anytime soon — in fact, under climate warming, the risk is increasing. So, we're all going to need to adapt.

Adrienne Edwards is a botanist, plant ecologist, garden designer, and environmental consultant, and a faculty lecturer at California State University, Chico. She is also the co-author, with Rachel Schleiger, of the new book, Firescaping Your Home: A Manual for Readiness in Wildfire Country.