UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How to protect yourself and your home from wildfires

By Matthew LaPlante
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT
two vehicles are parked near a fire as firefighters manage the blaze
SSgt Tim Chacon
/
Flickr
Wildfires are a concern as Utah continues to experience drought

There are very few places left in the world that aren't prone to wildfires. And that's not going to change anytime soon — in fact, under climate warming, the risk is increasing. So, we're all going to need to adapt.

Adrienne Edwards is a botanist, plant ecologist, garden designer, and environmental consultant, and a faculty lecturer at California State University, Chico. She is also the co-author, with Rachel Schleiger, of the new book, Firescaping Your Home: A Manual for Readiness in Wildfire Country.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
