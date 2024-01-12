UnDisciplined: Navigating the future of the global water crisis

Water crises are nothing new. Indeed they’ve influenced the very course of human history again and again but we’ve never had a planet with 10 billion people on it before, and so can we solve the water crisis at a global scale.

About 1 in 10 people across the globe already lack access to clean water, and this resource is likely to be further strained as the population continues to grow. 'Water for All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate' is the name of David Sedlak’s new book, and he joins us for the episode.