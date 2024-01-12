© 2024 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: Navigating the future of the global water crisis

By Matthew LaPlante
Published January 11, 2024 at 12:54 PM MST
pixabay.com
Water treatment plant, Saudi Arabia

Water crises are nothing new. Indeed they’ve influenced the very course of human history again and again but we’ve never had a planet with 10 billion people on it before, and so can we solve the water crisis at a global scale.

About 1 in 10 people across the globe already lack access to clean water, and this resource is likely to be further strained as the population continues to grow. 'Water for All: Global Solutions for a Changing Climate' is the name of David Sedlak’s new book, and he joins us for the episode.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
