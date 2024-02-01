UnDisciplined: Can you still travel the roads that Julius Caesar built? 

Long before Julius Caesar became one of the most powerful rulers in the world, he was a relatively unknown curator of the Via Appia, a road stretching from Rome on the Tyrrhenian Coast to the Salento Peninsula on the Adriatic Sea. To gain popularity with fellow Romans, Caesar borrowed significant sums to restore the ancient highway — and later used it to lead armies across the empire. Today, you can still travel on the Via Appia — and other roads that Caesar used as he consolidated his control over a vast territory surrounding the Mediterranean Sea...

...And that’s what John Keahey did in his latest exploration of Italy, North Macedonia, Greece, and Turkey. He joins us for the episode to share his experience.