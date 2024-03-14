© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s spring member drive kicks off soon. You can helps us start strong by donating TODAY! Support everything you love on Utah Public Radio…GIVE NOW
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Is there more undiscovered life in the Great Salt Lake?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:05 PM MDT
Low water levels at Great Salt Lake in 2017. Six people walk across the land.
Al Hartmann
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Division of Wildlife Rescources, University of Utah and Westminster College scientists visit Gunnison Island in the northwest corner of the Great Salt Lake to install trail cameras in 2017.

It was perhaps not surprising that researchers looking for nematodes in the rivers that feed the Great Salt Lake were easily able to find what they were looking for. These often microscopic worms can be found in environments all over the world. But when scientists got closer to the lake itself, they found even more of these little creatures — and that was quite interesting, because nematodes weren’t known to live in the Great Salt Lake. And, in fact, very little lives there — because the lake’s salinity makes most life untenable. But, as it turns out, these tiny worms were doing just fine.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRThe UnDisciplined Science ShowUnDisciplinedGreat Salt Lake
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content