For 21 years, the pub event series known as Nerd Nite has cross-crossed the globe, making science accessible and fun. Now, the events co-founders have turned their event into a book, “How to Win Friends and Influence Fungi,” which showcases 70 nerds from around the world talking about really nerdy stuff, from dating tips from the animal kingdom to the important lessons we can learn from birds about how to survive a zombie apocalypse.