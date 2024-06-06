© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How can we find hope in a changing world?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT
Life as We Kn ow It (Can Be) by Bill Weir book cover
Bill Weir
/
Bill Weir
Life as We Kn ow It (Can Be) by Bill Weir book cover

Bill Weir once felt as though he was watching the American story change in staggering ways. But now he wakes up each morning with more wonder than worry. And when the 22nd century arrives, the CNN correspondent has written, people will turn around, stare back at all of these maddening years, and marvel at how we managed to turn things around. Weir writes about this seemingly bizarre case of climate optimism in his new book, “Life as We Know It (Can Be.)”

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content