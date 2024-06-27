© 2024 Utah Public Radio
We are off the air in Washington County at 89.1 and working to address the issue.
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: What do wolves tell us about our relationship with nature?

By Matthew LaPlante,
Raegan Edelman
Published June 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM MDT
Wolf howling
Darren Welsh
/
UnSplash
Wolf howling

The wolf has become the subject of countless disagreements when discussing conservation and what it means to co-exist with nature. There is a battle within the political realm about whether or not the wolf should be protected across the United States, with those in favor often focusing on their crucial role in ecosystems such as the Yellowstone and Isle Royale National Parks. But John Vucitech suggests that it’s not just the science that matters when we’re talking about our longstanding views on wolves–it’s also a matter of compassion, and of understanding.

UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
Raegan Edelman
