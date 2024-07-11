UnDisciplined: Does crop insurance sometimes do more harm than good?
The non-profit Environmental Working Group has recently released a new report showing that drought accounts for more federal crop insurance payouts than any other weather phenomenon — and that one state draws more payouts than any other. It’s Texas. The report’s author, Anne Schechinger, isn’t opposed to federally subsidized insurance, but she believes it’s long past time that we look very hard at places like the Lonestar State and ask whether things need to change.