The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Does crop insurance sometimes do more harm than good?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published July 11, 2024 at 9:00 AM MDT
Green crop rows on a farm.
Dan Meyers
/
Unsplash
Crop rows on a farm.

The non-profit Environmental Working Group has recently released a new report showing that drought accounts for more federal crop insurance payouts than any other weather phenomenon — and that one state draws more payouts than any other. It’s Texas. The report’s author, Anne Schechinger, isn’t opposed to federally subsidized insurance, but she believes it’s long past time that we look very hard at places like the Lonestar State and ask whether things need to change.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
