UPR Presents: The Russia-Ukraine war with Dr. Anna Pechenkina
UPR’s Kerry Bringhurst recently interviewed Anna Pechenkina, USU Associate Professor of Political Science at an event on the USU campus in Logan in the Informed Citizen Series presented by the USU Institute of Government and Politics. Professor Pechenkina is a native of Ukraine. This wide-ranging conversation treated some of the history leading up to the current war in Ukraine, the latest developments, and what might happen going forward.