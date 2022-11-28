© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UPR Presents: The Russia-Ukraine war with Dr. Anna Pechenkina

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:16 PM MST
The yellow and blue Ukrainian flag flies high in a cloudy blue sky.
Daria Volkova
/
Unsplash

UPR’s Kerry Bringhurst recently interviewed Anna Pechenkina, USU Associate Professor of Political Science at an event on the USU campus in Logan in the Informed Citizen Series presented by the USU Institute of Government and Politics. Professor Pechenkina is a native of Ukraine. This wide-ranging conversation treated some of the history leading up to the current war in Ukraine, the latest developments, and what might happen going forward.

Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
