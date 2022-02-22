Introducing the USU Bastian Agricultural Center

Ken White

It's going to be an exceptional facility that's very unique, it provides us the opportunity to be able to highlight some of the high technology and important things going on in agriculture and really kind of celebrate agriculture, what it's been as a part of our lives, how it impacts all of our lives and where it's going in the future. So it'll be a resource to work with animals, to garden, to look at crops and plant growth, as well as experience some of the beauty of natural resources in the state and celebrate that, as well as our vision is to create a STEM center on it, where we can have K through 12 students come and participate in youth programming and to experience all the very important things and technologies that are associated with STEM careers.

Nick Porath

What are some things that you hope to accomplish what the center that maybe weren't as easy to do before?

Ken White

As you know, the Salt Lake Valley at one time, there was quite a bit of farming and ranching that went on down there, as the community has grown, as the state has grown, most of that has kind of gone away and been replaced by urbanization and housing, and just to meet the needs of the growing communities down there. So I think it's really important, subtle little impacts can have a huge impact on the availability of food and our food security. I think it'll be a great venue to help remind the community about how important agriculture is in all of our lives.

Nick Porath

Any final thoughts regarding the center you'd like to add?

Ken White

It's going to be a fantastic opportunity for us. And we're just really thrilled with the Bastion family. I mean, I think the for me personally, the exciting thing about this is that, you know, that family has farmed in that in the Salt Lake Valley for over 75 years. And really, they built a legacy about agriculture. There's two sister sisters that are left from the family. They're very humble. They're just so dedicated to how important a role agriculture played in their lives. And it's just thrilling to me, that we can partner with them to be able to continue that legacy down in the Salt Lake Valley.