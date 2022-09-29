Peach Recipes
Peach Orange Marmalade
1 medium orange
2 cups chopped peeled fresh peaches
2 cups chopped peeled fresh pears
1 package (1-3/4 ounces) powdered fruit pectin
5 cups sugar
Finely grate peel from orange; peel and section the fruit. Place peel and sections in a Dutch oven. Add
peaches and pears. Stir in pectin. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly. Stir in sugar; return
to a full rolling boil. Boil and stir 1 minute.
Remove from heat; skim off foam. Ladle hot mixture into eight hot half-pint jars, leaving 1/4-in.
headspace. Remove air bubbles and adjust headspace, if necessary, by adding hot mixture. Wipe rims.
Center lids on jars; screw on bands until fingertip tight.
Place jars into canner with simmering water, ensuring that they are completely covered with water.
Bring to a boil; process for 10 minutes. Remove jars and cool.
Peach Upside Down Cake
2 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches, thawed
2 tablespoons white peach balsamic vinegar, optional
1/4 cup butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
BATTER:
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup 2% milk
1. Preheat oven to 350°. If desired, combine peaches and vinegar; let stand 10 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, place 1/4 cup butter in a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet; heat in oven until
butter is melted, 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over butter. Arrange peach slices over brown
sugar.
3. For batter, in a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and
vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with
milk, beating after each addition just until combined. Spread batter evenly over peaches.
4. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before
inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.