Spring 2023 Special Incentives
Cache Honda Yamaha Recreation Package
Donate $365 or start a sustaining contribution of $30/month to claim the Cache Honda Yamaha Recreation Package!
Rental of TWO Yamaha WaveRunners for one weekday OR one Side By Side ATV (SxS) for one weekday.
- Redeemable at Cache Honda Yamaha in Hyde Park, Utah
- Expires 9/30/2023
- Reservations required
- Monday – Thursday only
- Not valid on holiday weeks
- No Cash Value, No Refunds
- Certificate cannot be exchanged for other products or services
- No extensions beyond expiration date
Cherry Peak Resort Night Ski Passes
Claim a pair of night ski passes at Cherry Peak Resort when you donate $120 or make a $10/month contribution!
- A pair (2) of passes for night skiing at Cherry Peak Resort, located in Richmond, Utah
- Available Monday-Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
For questions about these incentives and how to claim them, contact Katie Swain: katie.swain@usu.edu.