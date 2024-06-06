© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Honoring UPR friend Sally Keller

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 6, 2024 at 9:41 AM MDT
Sally Keller smiles broadly. She's holding a bouquet of roses.

Utah Public Radio honors our dear friend Sally Keller, who passed away in January.

Sally was founder of Global Village Gifts and was committed to the well-being of women locally and internationally. Her passion for USU’s international community grew as she offered her personal garden as a space for food and relationships to flourish. During her many years as a dedicated member of UPR, Sally helped create opportunities for USU students by giving to the Corey Flintoff Student Intern Fund, the northern Utah UPR/Salt Lake Tribune reporting project, and UPR programs that support women.

Sally was adored by many and respected by all who knew her as a gracious and caring member of our UPR family and the Cache Valley community. On Friday, June 7, at 3 p.m. all are welcome to gather at the First Presbyterian Church in Logan to celebrate Sally’s life and influence.
