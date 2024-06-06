Honoring UPR friend Sally Keller

Utah Public Radio honors our dear friend Sally Keller, who passed away in January.

Sally was founder of Global Village Gifts and was committed to the well-being of women locally and internationally. Her passion for USU’s international community grew as she offered her personal garden as a space for food and relationships to flourish. During her many years as a dedicated member of UPR, Sally helped create opportunities for USU students by giving to the Corey Flintoff Student Intern Fund, the northern Utah UPR/Salt Lake Tribune reporting project, and UPR programs that support women.

Sally was adored by many and respected by all who knew her as a gracious and caring member of our UPR family and the Cache Valley community. On Friday, June 7, at 3 p.m. all are welcome to gather at the First Presbyterian Church in Logan to celebrate Sally’s life and influence.

