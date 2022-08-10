© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Green Party

  • In a crowd of people, someone holds a green sign that says, "'It's not easy being green!' - Kermit the frog."
    Programs
    Third parties on Monday's Access Utah
    Tom Williams
    Gallup says that support for a third U.S. political party is at a high point. On this episode, we talk with representatives from the United Utah Party, the Constitution Party of Utah, the Utah Libertarian Party and the Green Party of Utah.