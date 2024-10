Our guest is New York Times global technology correspondent Paul Mozur. His upcoming talk, titled 'The Killer Robots Have Arrived: The Actions & Ethics of AI in a Changed World' will explore the rapid changes that AI has brought to a surprising space: warfare. Mozur’s work with the Times has explored the introduction of AI to “off-the-shelf” drones that Ukrainian tech entrepreneurs have developed as part of Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Listen • 47:27