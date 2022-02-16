© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Routine

  • young woman reading book and sitting on chair
    Programs
    Ask an Expert: the importance of routines
    Nick Porath
    ,
    Having a routine helps keep us on track both mentally and physically, which can help make our days more positive and productive. If you are struggling with creating routines, here are five things you can do to get started.